22, died March 4. Services were held.
Death Notices
- VEOLA BUTLER WILLIAMS
- FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSELVELT BETHEA
- GLENN DENNIS KING SR.
- SOLOMON IVY
- JAMES D. BARBER
- CARMEN M. THOMPSON MARSHALL
- MAFFETT TYRONE HENRY
- JAMES “Brother” ARTHUR WELLS
- DAMON ALVIN ESPY
- MELDEN C. BYRD
- TAVERNIA “PRECIOUS” ROLLE
- THEOPHILUS LAJUAN ROKER
- WILLIAM REESE
- REV. DR. SAMUEL A. TRICE
- RAYFORD SHIPMAN III AKA GIDEON DANIELS
- DEMETRIC MCGEE
- JANEEN LASONDA RICHARD
- CONSTAMAR FRANCILUS
- MELVIN STANLEY GREENE
- OLLIE MAE DIDLEY CANTEY
- TOMMIE LEE LEWIS JR.
- Dr. Gloria Marie Adams dies at age 72
- ELDER ANTHONY L. WILLIAMS
- JAMES HUDSON
- LOUIS E. BALKIN
