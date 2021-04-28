ALICE MAE JACKSON BOWENS

81, retired adminsrator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died April 18. Survivors include her daughter: Darnice Lewis; son: Carl J. Bowens III;  six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister: Carrie St. Lot; brother: Timothy Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday at Chapel. Service 12 p.m., Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. 

