ALLISON EDWARD ANGLIN

on January 19 departed this earth to be with the Lord. He leaves  to cherished his memory his wife, Jennifer Marshall Anglin; son, Akeem; sisters, Beverly and Sharon; brother, Wesley; nieces, Michell, Shana and Tyler; nephew, Eric David; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m., Saturday at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NW 6 Avenue, Miami, FL 33161 followed by service at 11 a.m. 

