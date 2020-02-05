ALLISON EDWARD ANGLIN

on January 19 departed this earth to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherished his memory his wife, Jennifer Marshall Anglin; son, Akeem; sisters, Beverly and Sharon; brother, Wesley; nieces, Michell, Shana and Tyler; nephew, Eric David; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m., Saturday at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NW 6 Avenue, Miami, FL 33161 followed by service at 11 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));