ALPHONSO BERNARD BURNSIDE

86, retired administrator, died August 11. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 28 years and Florida Memorial University for 22 years. He was also a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi serving as past keeper of exchequer for the Miami Alumni Chapter and advisor for the Florida Memorial Epsilon Mu Chapter. Public viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday immediately followed by Kappa Alpha Psi private memorial service at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Hermon A.M.E. Church, Miami Gardens, FL.
