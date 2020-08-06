ALVA J. MCLEOD

90, retired nurse for the U.S. Army, died July 31. Survivors include her nieces, Theresa Neal, Cheryl Fox and Gilda Knowles; nephews, Gilbert Knowles and Craig Isaac; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 11. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 12 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

