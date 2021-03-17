ALVESTA BRITT WALKER

72, educator, died March 10 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: children: Fountain (Stacey), Lei-Lei and Rewa; brothers: Tommie L. Douglas, Donald, Wallace, Tony and Willie Britt. Viewing 12 - 6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Thursday at New Way Fellowship. Final rites 11 a.m., Saturday at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, Fl.

