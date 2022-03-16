ALVIN WILLIAMS

77, retired truck driver for UPS, died March 10. Survivors include: wife: Shirley Mae; sons: Brian Joseph (Erica) and Christopher Michael Williams (Tawanna); other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday. Service 10 a.m., Friday in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

