ALZETA P. WILSON

90, retired librarian for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died May 2. Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Wilson, D. Michaeline Reed (Lawrence Reed, Jr.)  and Kellye Wilson Holland; son, Charles Alan Wilson (Tawara); six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private service Monday, May 11 in the chapel. 

