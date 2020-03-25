AMELIA DENISE BRODUS

58, pharmacy technician, Pharmaceuticals, died March 20 at Jackson North Medical Center. Survivors: mother, Helen Adams-Dennis; sisters, Chavess Myrick; brothers, Kamanski Dennis, Reginald Dennis; children: Xavier Lundy(ZAY), Zontravia  Brodus (TRAY), Shartavia Brodus (TINY), Dontavia (BAM) Brodus, Octavia Brodus (POOH), Robert Strozier. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch of Miami Gardens.

