AMY LEE JOHNSON

98, retired domestic worker, died December 8. Survivors include daughter-in-law: Irma Givens; granddaughters: Keietta Givens and Deatrick Givens; grandson: Patrick Wilcox; six great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Triumph The Church Of KOGIC.

