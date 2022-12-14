AMY LEE JOHNSON

98, retired domestic worker, died December 8. Survivors include daughter-in-law: Irma Givens; granddaughters: Keietta Givens and Deatrick Givens; grandson: Patrick Wilcox; six great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Triumph The Church Of KOGIC.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));