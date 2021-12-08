ANDRE’ RICHARD MARSHALL, SR.

62, retired consultant, formerly from Miami, Fl., died November 16 at Mercy Hospital. Survivors include his children: Malissa D. Marshall, Andre’R. Marshall Jr., Andrea K. Rackley and Kenricha Marshall; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. 

