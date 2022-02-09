ANDREA MENTION-JOHNSON

72, retired administrative nursing officer, died January 4 in St. Philip, Barbados. Wake 3 - 7 p.m., Friday at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 718 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.  Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be streamed on Saturday at 11 a.m. zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87078023765?pwd=bENGQTF2NVhLNDF0UksvQmpPeGRiZz09. Or use ZOOM Meeting ID: 87078023765 Pass code: bENGQTF2NVhLNDF0Uksv QmpPeGRiZz09.

