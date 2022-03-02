ANGELA R. JERKINS

50, educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died February 24 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include her husband: Marcus A. Jerkins; son: Marcus A. Jerkins II; mother: Hattie Richardson; brother-in-law: Michael A. Jerkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Service 1 p.m., Friday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Liberty City.     

