ANNA AUGUSTA MCCLESKEY WYCHE

84, retired college assistance program (C.A.P.) advisor for Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami Northwestern Senior High School, died January 6 surrounded by her family at home. Survived by her husband of 66 years Minister Emeritus Dr. Freeman T. Wyche, Sr. of the Liberty City Church of Christ; Children: Freeman T. Wyche II (Alicia), Zoe T. Wyche Madison (Davie), and Kermit T. Wyche (Bridgette); Siblings: Sibley Hines, William McCleskey, Jr., Quintella Hopkins, Timothy McCleskey, Sr. (Shirlee), Tommy Joe McCleskey, Sr., and George McCleskey (Mary); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at  Bethel Apostolic Temple. Service 3 p.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119 St. Miami, FL.

