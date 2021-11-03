ANNETTE F. BLYE

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.