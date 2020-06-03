ANTHONY ANTONIO STARKS

33, auto mechanic at Hitachi Rail VS Inc., died May 28. Survivors: mother: Gloria Starks; children: Jasmine Starks, Arina II, Treyvon II, Alexander II; sisters: Chrystal Cogdell, Priscilla Miller; grandmother: Ida Starks; Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

