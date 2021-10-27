ANTHONY J. MANUEL

62, owner of AJ Manuel Funeral Homes of Hollywood and Florida City, died October 20.  Services 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at AJ Manuel Funeral Home in Florida City,  11 a.m., - 4 p.m., Saturday  AJ Manuel Funeral home of Hollywood. 5 - 8 p.m., Saturday at Hollywood Church of God of Prophecy, 3 p.m., Sunday at Attucks Middle School Auditorium and 5 - 8 p.m., Monday, November 1 at Oakland Church of Christ in Haines City, Florida.

