ANTOINETTE MOSS

ANTOINETTE MOSS, 69, secretary, Children and Family Services, died October 7. Survivors include: son, Purisse Pierre; daughters: Terrah Moss and Yuvonne Scott and Latasha Moss; sister: Marilyn Yeates; and other relatives. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1140 NW 62nd Street, Miami, FL. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

