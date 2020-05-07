ANTONETTA JEWSOME

88, homemaker, died April 30 at home. She is survived by her loving children, JoeAnn Sweet, Sylvester Jewsome, Jr., Patricia Thompson, Sandra White and Drena Poole; grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. The memories she left behind will be forever cherished. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Saturday, May 9 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Monday, May 11 in the chapel. Burial at Southview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

