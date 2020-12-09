APOSTLE WILLIE D. JAMES

APOSTLE WILLIE D. JAMES, 59, Apostle of Holy Ghost Faith and Deliverance Church, died December 2. Survivors include: son: Elijah James (Ashley); sister:Tiffany James; grandsons: Elijah James Jr., Jakori James and Ky-Rie James ; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Valley Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

