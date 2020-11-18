ARCHIE MATHIS II

ARCHIE MATHIS II, 80, retired coachman for Amtrak Company died November 11 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: wife: Angelina Gantt Mathis; sons: Nathan Mathis, Archie Mathis III, David Mathis, Jimmy Mathis, and Johnny Mathis; daughters: Linda Gayle, Natalie Mathis, and Kathleen Mathis; stepdaughter: Linda Adams Stanley; stepsons: Shellynburg Mario Adams, and Clarence Leon Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

