ARDIE BELLE KNOWLES EDWARDS

83, retired educator for Archidiocese of Miami,  died August 26. Survivors include: daughters, Beverly Edwards-Simmons, and Judith Edwards-Simmons (Clive); son Neville Edwards; grandsons, Franklin Abodo, Leon Jackson and Phillip Simmons; granddaughters, Dominque Edwards, and Hillary Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Thursday at Chapel. Service 12 p.m, Friday at St. Agnes Episcopal Church.

