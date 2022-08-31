ARNOLD BRUCE ALBURY JR.

77, retired security guard for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died August 24. Survivors include son:Arnold Albury III; grandson: Jalan; one sister: Constance Mellerson; brother-in-law: Joseph A.; niece: Tangella Rhea; great grandnephew, Larren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Services were held.

