ASHA ELLIS

43, code enfor-cement officer for Miami-Dade County, died February 1. Survivors include her husband: Willie Ellis; sisters: Sayeeda Richardson, Reshana Richardson and Reena Folds; nieces: Jala Hilbert and Ayana Folds; nephew: David Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 3 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

