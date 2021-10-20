ATHEAL D. WILLIAMS

85, retired keypunch operator for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died October 11. Survivors include her niece: Felicia Limage; grandniece: Deja Limage; grandnephew: Elijah Limage; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.                                                                      

