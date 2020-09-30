AUDREY ELAINE COLLINS

AUDREY ELAINE COLLINS, 72, supervisor with USPS, died September 20 at Memorial Healthcare System. Survivors: children: Renee Boyd, Brian Dennis, Mark Dennis, Landry Johnson; brothers: Gregory, Eric Boyd, Michael Murphy; Sisters: Karen Boyd, Andrea Murphy, Tracy Boyd, Andrea Jones, Yvette Bessent. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93th Street Community Baptist Church.

