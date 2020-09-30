AVA O'NEAL RAMBEAU

AVA O'NEAL RAMBEAU, 65, educator, died September 24 at Memorial Pembroke. Survivors: sons: Robert and Mark Bridges; sisters Henrietta Carvil (Raymond), Jennifer Roundtree; Brother: John Luther Mayes. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Today at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church. Service 1 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Load entries