AVA VALENCIA CRAWFORD

62, deli associate for Publix Supermarket, died July 13 at Memorial Regional Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Dennard Crawford, and Howard J. Clark II (Talisha Cason); seven grandchildren; two sister:, Stacy Florio. and Elyce Bonds; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

Load entries