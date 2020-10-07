BALGENE CHINN

BALGENE CHINN, 61, laborer, died September 27. Survivors include: children: Twins Antawn and Antinique, Balgene Jr, Ahlaniee, Darrakhan Chinn; grandson: Keyion Chinn; father: Robert F. Chinn; brother: Floyd; sister: Racheal. Services 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14 in the chapel.

