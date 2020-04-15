BARBARA ANN DAVIS-KIMBROUGH aka “PeeWee”,

71, died January 19 in Montgomery, AL. She is survived by her son, Bishop T.B. Davis and her siblings: Jackquelyn ‘Jackie’ Davis, Cedell Peterson, Rev. Melvin E. Hymes, Jr., Clara ‘Darlene’ Hymes and David Hymes, Sr. Services were held.

