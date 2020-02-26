BARBARA BAIN JORDAN

68, licensed funeral director for Bain/Range Funeral Homes, died February 22 at home. Survivors include daughters: Ericka Caldwell-Clinch (Stacy), Andrea A. Jordan and Courtney Jordan Wright (Rashard); sisters: Millicent Bain, Andrea Bain Connor, Patricia Bain and Nina McCray (Kermit); five grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 4 at Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, Perrine. 

Load entries