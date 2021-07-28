BARBARA GAIL HOWELL

70, retired postal manager for U.S. Postal Service, died July 20. Survivors include: sons: Robert Howell, and Charles Pullins Howell; daughters: Lisa Brinson Howell, Leittia Howell Phillips (Ahmon) and Jenipher Howell; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries