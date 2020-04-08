BARBARA LEE MINCEY

67, dental assistant, died April 4. Survivors: husband, Charlie Mincey; daughters, Kimberley Ballard, Tabitha Mincey, Crystal Mincey, and Marcia Mincey; sons, Timothy Mincey and Terrance Francis; brother, Alec Ballard; sisters, Linda Ballard and Annette Ballard. Service 1 p.m., Saturday. 

