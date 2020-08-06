BATASHA LOWERY

50, Miami Jackson valedictorian Class of 1988, Miami Dade School  employee, and former postal service  employee, died July 19 at Memorial West Hospital. She leaves cherished memories with her husband, Eric Lowery. Service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8 at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central, 499 NW 27 Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311.

