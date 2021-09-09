Happy Birthday
In loving Memory,
BEATRICE DISMUKE
09/11/1931-12/23/2020
Happy 90th Birthday! We think of you always, but especially today. You will never be forgotten although you are away. Your memory is a keepsake with which we never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.
From, your loving Husband and Children.
