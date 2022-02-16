BEATRICE ROLLE MILLS JORDAN

94, retired nurse, died January 21 in Brooklyn, NY. Viewing 11:30 a.m., – 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Believers of Authority Ministries, 3655 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove. Graveside service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at Dade South Memorial Park, 14200 SW 117 Avenue, Richmond Heights.

Load entries