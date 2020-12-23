BEAULAH ADDERLY PINDER GRAY

BEAULAH ADDERLY PINDER GRAY, 98, retired surgical nurse, for Mt. Sinai Hospital, died December 15 at home. Survivors include her daughters, Ferrecita L. Pinder- Hill (Julius), Ingrid P. Edwards (Bob), and Stephanie M. Smith (Marvin); sons, Archibald A. Pinder (Dr. Olivia Graves), and Terrence R. Pinder (Dyane); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; six sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-6 p.m., Monday, December 28 in the chapel. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 29 at Dade Memorial Park North.

