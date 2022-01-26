BENEDICT GOMEZ

84, retired security officer for the Fontainebleau Hilton Hotel, died January 16 at home. Survivors include his wife: Janet P. Jackson; daughters: Dr. Gina McCarthy and Juliette Pinder; sons: Terrence Edwards and Lt. Commander Mark Greenslade; son-in-law: Kendall Pinder; sisters: Theodora Look, Eleanor Moulchan and Linda Gomez; brothers: Lincoln Gomez and Everald Gomez; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Services.
