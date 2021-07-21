BENJAMIN FRANKLIN GIBSON

SR., 71,  former educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died July 18 in Richmond Heights. Survivors include: sons: Benjamin Franklin Gibson II and Malcom Gibson; daughter: Kali Gibson; brother: James A. Gibson; sisters: Gwendolyn Gibson High and Margaret (Meg) Gibson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church.

