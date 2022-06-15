BERNICE C. FISHER

89, retired licensed practical nurse for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died June 5 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital.  Survivors include her daughter: Cheryl Akinlotan; granddaughter: Moyo Akinlotan Lewis; grandson: Christopher Akinlotan; great-granddaughter: Shaniece Lewis; great-grandson: Rashard Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held.

