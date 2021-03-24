BETTY GRACE BRIDGES

70, retired, died March 16 at home. Survivors include: husband: Dr. James Bridges; daughter: Felecia Sease; grandchildren: Tavaris, Tamaiya, Tashyla, Tahkari, Taevion, Justin, Grace and a host of family and friends.  Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 21311 NW 34 Ave, Miami, FL.

