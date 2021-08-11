BETTY JEAN KINGCADE

84, retired sales manager for J Bryons, died August 8. Survivors include: son: Carl Kingcade (Lorine); grandchildren: Jerrod Strozier, Lauren Kingcade, Cory Kingcade and Anna Mitchell; great grandchildren: Carson Kingcade and Caden Moore; god daughter: Monique McCoy. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

