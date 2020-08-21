BETTYE DEAN GIBSON

86, retired executive assistant, Banking, died August 9. Survivors include: son, Kevin A Gibson (Shomiko); daughters, Chandra Higginbotham (Ken), Pamela Pollard (Michael) and Kimberly Gibson; brother, Nelson Dean; sisters, Marjorie Glass and Veronica Grier (John); and other family members and friends. Services were held.

