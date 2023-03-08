BETTYE MARIE STILLMAN

77, retired administrative assistant for Miami-Dade County Department of Public Health, died March 2. Survivors include: daughters: Tabitha T. Stillman and Maria E. Darby; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries