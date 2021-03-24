BEVERLY “BEP” WHITEHORN

70, CNA health care worker, died March 17 at Deland Medical Center. Survivors includes: husband: Jackie Whitehorn; daughters: Kimberly and Sherria; sons: James, Derrice, and Robert; the Hunter family and a host of friends. Viewing 4 - 9 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Greater Love Church.

