BEVERLY SURRAL

47, transportation facilitator for Rehabilitation Center, died December 4 at home. Survivors include her daughters: Brandy Surall, Branisha Surall, and Anyssa Surall; sons: Montel Surall, and Andy Surall; mother: Ann Simon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Today at Northside Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));