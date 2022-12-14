BEVERLY SURRAL

47, transportation facilitator for Rehabilitation Center, died December 4 at home. Survivors include her daughters: Brandy Surall, Branisha Surall, and Anyssa Surall; sons: Montel Surall, and Andy Surall; mother: Ann Simon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Today at Northside Seventh Day Adventist Church.               

Load entries