In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
BISHOP ISAIAH WILLIAMS
Bishop Isaiah Williams transitioned thirteen years ago, July 2, 2009. Bishop Williams love, smile, teaching, preaching, prayers for the unsaved, sick and hurting will always be unforgettable.
His legacy of great compassion for mankind lives on at Jesus People Ministries Church International in Miami Gardens, FL.
To all graduates class of 2022, the following is key to good success in your life:
“This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success”. (Joshua 1:8)
