BISHOP JACK JOHNSON

94, Bishop of Holy Ghost Assembly of the Apostolic Faith Church,  died July 13. Survivors include his wife, Corene; daughter, Dr. Ethelene Johnson; sons, John Whymss, Ithemus Kent (Lula), Bishop Jerome Johnson (Tamera), Larry Johnson and Lybronze Johnson; and a host of sorrowing grandchildren, great-grands, great-great grands, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 6-8 p.m., Friday at Holy Ghost Assembly of the Apostolic Faith Church.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at the church.  

