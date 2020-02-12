BISHOP JACOB COHEN

98, Minister Emeritus of Miami Temple Church of God In Christ, died February 6. Survivors include his children, Cheryl Cohen–Vader, Joel Cohen (Gloria), Amaziah Melvin Cohen, Shawna Cohen, and Latoya Johnson (Andrae); sister, Mamie Cohen; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many sons and daughters of the A.M. Cohen Temple and Florida Eastern Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Viewing 6-8 p.m., Thursday at Upper Room Ministries of Miami Gardens. Service 11 a.m., Friday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International.
