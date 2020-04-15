BISHOP NORMAN MCCRAY

81, pastor of Miracle Valley Praise and Worship Center for over 50 Years, died April 8 at North Shore Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn McCray; sons, Norman, Jr. (Sharon), Mark (Michelle) and Derrick; daughter, Stephanie McCray (Willie); brothers, James (Mary), Lloyd (Cindy); sisters, Sue Collins and Mary George; nine grandchildren and two great grands. Bishop will Lay In Estate 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday at Miracle Valley Praise and Worship Center. Service 10 a.m., Saturday.

